Life coach Gregory ‘Gee’ Smalls describes relationship with his son

Gregory “Gee” Smalls is a father, husband, life and relationship coach, entrepreneur philanthropist, author, executive chef and restaurateur. He co-created “The Gentlemen’s Ball,” an annual black-tie fundraising gala that celebrates the accomplishments of Black LGBTQ people. It benefits The Gentlemen’s Foundation, which promotes the holistic development of Black men in the LGBTQ community. Gee, his husband Juan, and son Lil Gee, live in Atlanta where they operate their restaurants, Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar and The Breakfast Boys.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

First and foremost, a legacy of love, compassion, and acceptance of all people. Secondly, the value of entrepreneurship, ownership, and passive income. It is important for me to teach my son that life is meant to be LIVED, not WORKED. Providing him with a secure foundation will help him live life the way it is meant to be lived. FREE!

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

I believe I come from that generation (X) of parents that listens to their kids. While I grew up being taught that kids were meant to be seen and not heard, I believe that our children’s voices matter and should be expressed. I always let my son express his thoughts, feelings, and opinions not only matter, but are valued.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

The Secret and The Four Agreements.

Name one life lesson that no one taught you but should have.

Living in all of your truths will never work against you.

What advice would you give on being responsible for your own dreams?

Every experience is meant to teach us something about ourselves. It does not matter how it feels, it is still here to serve you. Your job is to figure out what it is you are to take with you from every experience, which ultimately leads you to be more self-aware. Self awareness is our ultimate responsibility in life.