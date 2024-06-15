It’s all about brotherhood, and keeping the community alive and healthy for generations. For the Morehouse College Atlanta Alumni Association, the Maroon Tiger community honored their brothers at the 14th annual “Honoring Our Fathers” awards and scholarship brunch on June 15 at the Hilton Atlanta Airport.

This year’s speaker was Rev. Aaron L. Parker, a pastor at Zion Hill Baptist Church and a professor of religion at Morehouse College.

The Community Icon Award went to John Stegall of Stegall’s Food. The establishment is a family-owned convenience store located in the center of the Atlanta University Center. The store is known for its cheeseburger special and “wings on wheat,” which are fried chicken wings and fries on wheat bread.

The Dr. Wilbur T. Leaphart ’58 Fatherhood Award went to Kenneth Braswell, the CEO of Fathers, Incorporated. He brought the idea to life in 2004 “to construct a sanctuary of support, resources, and training for fathers wrestling with their roles in their children’s lives.”

The Marvin C. Mangham ’48 Mentorship Award went to Mario Johnson, the president of Inspire Restaurant Group. He is the owner of The Beverly restaurant in Atlanta.

The Dr. Joseph Draper ’57 Service Award went to Pastor Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church.

The organization also inducted three people into the Atlanta Alumni Hall of Honor: Javarro Edwards, class of 1992, Dr. Brock Mayers, class of 1999, and Brandon C. Banks, class of 2006.

The chapter looks forward to participating in the HBCU 5K Run/Walk on June 29 at Piedmont Park.