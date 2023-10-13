What AUC librarian Donavann Rimpsey wants to see from current students

Donavann Rimpsey understands the current generation of college students and it’s his goals align to those of young adults preparing to take their place in the world.

A Tennessee native, Rimpsey brings the fresh energy and humor to the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library each day as the coordinator of student communications and outreach.

Recently, Rimpsey spoke with rolling out about his journey and vision.

How long have worked at AUC’s Woodruff library?

I’ve been working at the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library for about five years now.

What do you hope for this generation of ambitious Black students?

What I would like to see from the upcoming generation is utilizing the resources of the internet in a more positive way. We have a lot of influences out there and with that, you can influence people to wear clothes, you can influence people to buy food by going to a particular restaurant or listen to certain music.

What I want to see from this generation is for them to be more influential and influence people to make a change in their community. Also, we are the most digitally advanced we’ve ever been – utilize the internet more. It’s way too many hot takes and no research. So I definitely, in the library space, encourage you to research. That way, you know what you’re talking about, and understand what other people are talking about as well.