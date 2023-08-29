A McNificent celebration of Morehouse College students

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, local McDonald’s franchise owners Andre and Danesha Smith of Sunshine & Sunrise Enterprises LLC (dba McDonald’s), in partnership with Morehouse College, honored the graduates of their McNificent Internship Program.

The term “McNificent” cleverly intertwines the significance of the iconic “M” from Morehouse College with the “Mc” from McDonald’s, highlighting the collaboration between these two entities. This unique partnership initiated the immersive McNificent internship program in the Fall of 2022, spearheaded by Dr. Felicia Stewart, Dr. Shelva Clemons, and Dr. Kyle Fox of Morehouse College, and Colnith Brown, Community and Culture Lead for Sunshine & Sunrise Enterprise LLC (SSELLC).

This celebratory event took place on the campus of Morehouse College to recognize the impressive achievements of the Morehouse students: Charlie Johnson, Gideon Green, and Devlin Olawuni.

The McNificent program is an eight-week for-credit immersive internship. It provides rising Morehouse graduates, specifically those studying Communication, opportunities to develop their soft and hard skills through real-world experiences at McDonald’s, a globally recognized brand.

This semester, Rashad Richey, a radio and television personality, imparted valuable insights to the McNificent men and the SSELLC team members who were in attendance. He discussed having perseverance and resilience when building one’s personal branding, the importance of building one’s name as part of the brand, and the importance of being free physically and mentally.

The Smiths and their team at SSELLC continue to demonstrate their commitment to giving back to the community and fostering the culture they serve. Their collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) like Morehouse College manifests their dedication to molding Atlanta’s next generation of entrepreneurs, franchisees, and business leaders. They strive to provide the McNificent men with insights into both micro and macro aspects of business operations to cultivate the necessary skills for success.

For more information about Sunshine & Sunrise Enterprise, LLC and McNificent Men, visit wow2shinemcd.com or IG: @wow2shinemcd.