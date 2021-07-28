 Skip to content

Simone Biles criticized for pulling out of gymnastics team finals

By Terry Shropshire | July 28, 2021 |

Simone Biles and her boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens. (Image source: Instagram – @simonebiles)

If observers were surprised that all-time gymnastics great Simone Biles pulled out of the team finals, many registered even greater levels of shock that fans started pummeling Biles for it.

As has been reported, Biles, 24, did not finish the team competition, one of the six events Biles was trying to win gold medals in. The team finished with the silver medal, coming in behind the Russian squad, and some fans are blaming Biles for it. Some of Biles’ colleagues, however, have formed a figurative circle of defense around the diminutive diva who’s the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Following immediate reports that she may have been injured, Biles admitted at the press conference that she pulled out because the mental strain and anxiety had overwhelmed her.

Many fans did not digest the news of Biles’ withdrawal very well. Detractors slammed the megastar gymnast for purportedly having diverted attention instead of possessing her customary laser focus on her craft.

Biles’ celebrity friends, admirers and fellow Olympic icons swiftly came to her defense against the mounting number of critics, which includes Great Britian’s high-profile personality Piers Morgan.

Retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who won gold medals with Biles in the 2016 games, has been worried about Biles’ mental state. “I know all of these athletes dream of this moment for their whole, entire lives,” Raisman told the ‘Today” show. “I’m obviously so worried and hoping that Simone is okay. I’m also just thinking about the mental impact that this has to have on Simone. It’s just so much pressure … and it’s just devastating.”



