Michelle Obama and others defend Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Olympic events

Former First Lady Michelle Obama cloaked Olympic legend Simone Biles with a metaphorically loving embrace after she was pummeled for pulling out of an event in Tokyo.

Biles, 24, was maligned and vilified after she withdrew from the USA gymnastic team competition in Japan. The vitriol intensified when the squad finished with the silver medal behind Russia. Those who took a torch to Biles included conservatives Piers Morgan and Candace Owen.

Obama and her contemporaries threw a reassuring arm around Biles to let her know that she is loved and supported during the most adverse time of her incomparable career.

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

The tidal wave of love was so empowering that Biles later took to Twitter to espouse how much it meant to her. Former Olympic stars also rushed to get her back, including all-time medal winner and swimming icon Michael Phelps and former medal-winning gymnast Dominique Moceanu.

Gymnastics is what you do 🤍 It’s not who you are 🤍 — Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) July 29, 2021

Carly Patterson, who took home the gold in the all-around event at the 2004 Olympics, informed Biles how much she has enjoyed witnessing her break records.

“I’ve loved watching you over the years, you have a lot to be proud of! Your accomplishments will always be yours, & even better than that you have so much life/happy times ahead of you beyond gymnastics.”