Nina Parker on her superpower, her collection at Macy’s and more

Press play above to hear Nina Parker’s interview in it’s entirety.

Nina Parker is the co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop” and an E! News correspondent who can be seen appearing on E!’s “Daily Pop,” “E! News,” and “Live from the Red Carpet.” Parker began her career working at a local NBC news affiliate in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles where she assisted with the growth of TMZ, serving as talent, producer, and weekend manager of the website turned television show. Parker has served as an entertainment news correspondent for The Insider on CBS, and as the host of the reunion shows for VH1’s top rated franchise, Love and Hip Hop. Parker has also made numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as “The Wendy Williams” show and “The Talk,” and as a contributor and fill in host for “Access Live” on NBC.

Parker recently launched The Nina Parker Collection at Macy’s nationwide, where she brings the bold, the flirty and the celebration of every curve. The collection features show-stopping pieces that inspire women to feel confident while expressing their personal style. “I wanted to see pieces that not only reflect my personal style but also help plus women achieve their ultimate look,” said Parker.

Rolling out sat down with the media maven to discuss her superpowers as a Black woman in the entertainment industry and she also gave some insight on her newly launched collection at Macy’s. Parker also talked about being the moderator of the last installment of Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails and Conversations, where she hosted a panel of entertainer influencers, including LaLa Milan, B. Simone and Claudia Jordan. You can catch a replay of the Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails and Conversations event by clicking here.