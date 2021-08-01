Young Buck’s bankruptcy woes continue with new lawsuit

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck’s financial woes seems like they are never coming to an end and now the Nashville, Tennessee, native is being sued for allegedly not turning over his ASCAP royalties to settle his outstanding debts. The “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Tennessee in January 2020.

According to Radaronline, the rapper born David Darnell Brown, had assets totaling $5,761 with liabilities totaling $48,316.20. Buck’s largest debt was back child support in the sum of $45,766.20. His former label head and nemesis 50 Cent is listed as a creditor as well. Young Buck also owed $1,250 in taxes and other debts. Buck’s court documents further revealed that he stated he was using his girlfriend’s car for transportation at the time of his filing and his assets included his household furniture worth around $360, clothes worth $100, and $100 worth of jewelry.

A judge appointed a trustee to take over control of Buck’s finances and determine how best to pay back the creditors. The “Stomp” hitmaker previously agreed to turn over all royalties he collected to the bankruptcy court but a newly filed suit accuses him of failing to do so.

Continue reading on the next page.