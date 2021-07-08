50 Cent bringing a hip-hop version of ‘American Idol’ to ABC

50 Cent conquered the hip-hop world, made Hollywood his new playing field and now has merged the two. The mogul, born Curtis Jackson, has a new unscripted hip-hop competition in the works with ABC called “Unrapped.” According to Deadline, Jackson’s company, G-Unit Films & Television Inc., is developing the series where celebrity contestants, coached by iconic hip-hop mentors, go head-to-head in rap battles until a king or queen is crowned.

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC. ‘Unrapped’ brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space,” 50 Cent told Deadline.

50 Cent has built a strong relationship with ABC, which canceled his critically acclaimed series “For Life” after two seasons in May. The show was inspired by the life of attorney Isaac Wright Jr. and was a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.

Despite that setback, 50 has another series called “Family Affair” that will be making its way on the network soon as well. “Family Affair” has been described as a musical comedy, and Mary J. Blige also is one of the executive producers on the upcoming series.

All is not over for “For Life” either. The first two seasons currently are available on IMDb TV with the potential for a third season if it performs well on the Amazon-owned free streamer. 50 Cent also revealed that future plans could turn Wright’s story into a film as well. Expanding on his new project with the network, 50 shared more light on Instagram.

“This is gonna be so cool, think Hip Hop’s American idol On ABC.🔥🚦Green Light Gang,” he added.

Casting is currently underway for “Unrapped,” which is slated to premiere next year.