Local music was the star at this year’s Lollapalooza (photos)

Lollapalooza celebrated its 30th year in existence and wrapped up its four-day festival on Aug. 2, 2021. Amidst all of the controversy surrounding the potential of it being a super-spreader event, the festival managed to maintain its high level of production while incorporating necessary safety measures.

This years festival featured a variety of artists from around the world as it always does. What made this 30th anniversary celebration all the more special was the focus on local talent.

The Year of Chicago Music (YOMC) is a City Of Chicago program focused on providing a platform and exposure to the wide array of talent in the city. Music In The Key Of Chicago is an initiative and brand of YOMC that was highlighted during Lollapalooza.

10 Acts were featured and they all brought their “A” game and provided stellar representation of the Windy City to the Bud Light Seltzer Stage with the legendary skyline serving as a fitting backdrop. Rolling out spoke with one of the organizers — Juan B. Teague of Juan & Only LLC — and asked a few questions about Music in The Key of Chicago.

How did you go about choosing the artists for Music in The Key of Chicago?

We wanted the line up to be diverse, so we literally went through over 60 artists. It was hard… so much talent, but we did it.

What was the most rewarding part of putting this together?

The most rewarding part of this was having Mayor Lightfoot, Commissioner Kelly and the DCASE team believe in our artists and working with Lollapalooza to see it happen. It’s also highly rewarding to have a minority owned production from Chicago produce it.

