Lil Durk was about to flee the country before arrest

Rap star Lil Durk purchased multiple one-way plane tickets to international locations as federal agents closed in on arresting him for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lil Durk allegedly orchestrated a revenge killing

The U.S. Department of Justice accuses Lik Durk, 32, of trying to evade prosecution for being the alleged mastermind behind the plot. FBI agents arrested Durk at Miami’s Opa-Locka Executive Airport about an hour before takeoff.

According to court documents obtained by WGN-TV, the rapper had bought two separate one-way commercial flights to Dubai and Switzerland, neither of which he boarded. A third attempt involved a private jet scheduled to depart for Italy, but FBI agents detained him just an hour before the flight was set to take off.

The Chicago-born Lil Durk, whose full name is Durk Devontay Banks, reportedly arranged for the flights immediately after learning of the arrests of fellow OTF (Only the Family) members Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston. They are charged in an alleged plot to take the life of rapper Quando Rondo.

“It was a calculated move that he believed could bypass federal jurisdiction,” an FBI source disclosed to outlets, including The Express Tribune.

The FBI stated in the documents that the alleged contract on Quando Rondo’s life was a supposed retaliatory attack following the 2020 killing of King Von, an artist and friend of OTF’s founder, Lil Durk.

“Banks put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B.,” the federal prosecutor wrote, according to Billboard, referring to Rondo by his initials. “Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.

“At the time of the murder, T.B. had a public feud with Banks,” the prosecutor continued. “The feud stemmed from a Nov. 6, 2020, murder, where an associate of T.B. shot and killed an OTF rapper named Dayvon Bennett aka ‘King Von.’ Bennett was a member of OTF and Banks’ close friend.”