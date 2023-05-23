Lil Durk calls out Gunna for accepting plea deal; shows loyalty to Young Thug

It doesn’t seem like Lil Durk is a Gunna fan
Lil Durk at Lollapalooza 2022 (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

In January 2023, people assumed that Lil Durk was dissing Gunna in one of his songs after the Atlanta rapper took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

In a line of the song, Durk raps, “What happened to Virgil, he probably gone tell,” referencing the song he and Gunna have together titled “What Happened to Virgil.”


Durk didn’t have to confirm it in a recent interview, but it may be more obvious that the Chicago rapper has issues with Gunna. Durk joined the “Off the Record” podcast, where DJ Akademiks asked him if he believed that Gunna snitched on Young Thug in order to be released from jail.

“I don’t sit up here and play games,” Durk said. “That man told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”


Durk talked about the rumors of him unfollowing Gunna on Instagram, and claimied he never did.

“I never unfollowed him [on Instagram]. I just don’t take Instagram and all that type s— serious. If you a rat, you a rat,” Durk said. “If you rewind this clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and told you, if you a rat, I f—— hate you. Because I love [Young] Thug.”

