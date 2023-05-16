Gunna debuts stunning physical transformation after release from jail

The rapper looks like he’s been hitting the gym
Gunna debuts stunning physical transformation after release from jail
Gunna (Rolling out archives)

Since being released from jail after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, there haven’t been many sightings of Gunna except for maybe two occasions. Earlier this year, a picture surfaced of the rapper and it looked like he had lost weight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)


In another picture that has surfaced on social media, Gunna has a more athletic physique than the previous shot.

It looks like the rapper may have been working out during his hiatus, while also being on the verge of dropping some new music for his fans.


On May 8, Gunna’s Instagram fan page posted a video of the rapper flaunting his jersey with a snippet of an unreleased song playing in the background. The end of the video says, “Gunna, where the f— are you?”

The real Gunna replied in the comments, “I’m OTW.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets