The Meteor and Audible hail 2nd installment of ‘In Love and Struggle’

The Meteor is home base for modern feminists who enjoy being part of a collective of activists, journalists, artists, and filmmakers dedicated to telling stories of gender equity and racial justice. The Meteor recently released the second installment of a multi-year project with Audible, titled “In Love and Struggle: A Black Woman Grows in America.” The audio special features 11 women ranging in age from 17 to 90, sharing stories about love, work, motherhood, joy, justice and more.

On July 8, project participants joined the special’s executive producers, The Meteor’s editor-at-large Rebecca Carroll, and Kamilah Forbes, the award-winning director and founding member of The Meteor to celebrate the new installment with a virtual event. Carroll, a renowned cultural critic, write, and podcast host spoke with rolling out about the “In Love and Struggle” series and her critically acclaimed memoir, Surviving the White Gaze. Carroll’s telling account of her agonizing struggle to overcome a culturally confusing childhood to forge her identity as a Black woman in America is a must-read.

As editor-at-large for The Meteor, why did you and Forbes feel it was important to bring together this group of Black female creatives?

I think we both feel like it is essential to use our platforms to amplify … Black women in America. We often talk about pushing against the perceived monolith of Black culture and Black women, but we do not talk enough about the multitudes therein — the magnificent, far-reaching range that we represent.

Continue reading on the next page.