5 classic books that explore race and feminism

Black women are criminally unrepresented in the publishing world. Despite this, Black women have written some of the most influential works of literature in American history. Here are five classic books by Black women that you’ve got to read or reread before the end of Black History Month.

Passing by Nella Larsen

Nella Larsen’s Passing follows Irene Redfield and her childhood best friend. Both women are mixed and can “pass” as either Black or White. Readers will be captivated by Larsen’s captivating novel, as both characters use their ability to pass as a conduit that helps them move in and out of White spaces, while the question of how long they can maintain the ruse looms all the while.

Continued on the next page.