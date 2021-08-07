 Skip to content

SWV’s Coko discusses her son revealing he is gay (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | August 7, 2021 |

Coko Clemons of SWV recently hosted a Q&A on her YouTube page and discussed being supportive of her son Jaylon Clemons who is gay. The “I’m So Into You” singer fielded a question from one of her followers who asked if she had a hard time accepting his sexuality. Like most parents who are in tune with their kids, she explained that it was never a secret to her.

“It was not hard to accept my son’s sexuality at all. I’m his mother so I mean, I already knew what it was and I was just waiting for him to figure out what it was. And when he came to me and told me I was like ‘You finally figured it out,’” stated Coko.

The singer added that her love is unconditional and she just wants the best for him and to be happy.

“But I love my son. He came out of my c—–. Why in the world would I not be okay with his sexuality? It is what it is. I’m not going to beat him. I’m not going to throw him on the altar. I pray for my kids regardless. I want them to be the best that they can be. So because my youngest son is gay, I don’t dislike him for that. No, that’s my baby. I carried him for eight months and he’s special because I was only in labor for 30 mins. … I’m not going to dislike him or his sexuality. I pray for him just like I pray for my other son,” she commented.

Jaylon, who also has some singing talent of his own appeared on Verzuz to perform a duet with his mom entitle “Sunshine” when SWV and Xscape squared off in May. He’ll be attending college this fall with plans to become a dentist so future performances may have to wait.

Check out Coko answering more questions from her fans about her life below.

