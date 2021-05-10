Coko of SWV recounts horrific tragedy she witnessed before Verzuz battle

Many took note that Coko Clemons of the ’90s hit group SWV was visibly shaken during the first part of the Verzuz battle against Xscape on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Turns out Clemons saw something much worse just before she took the stage with her bandmates: a possible murder.

The lead singer on such era-defining hits as “I’m So Into You,” “Downtown,” “Weak,” and “Right Here/Human Nature” said she witnessed someone bleeding profusely after being gunned down just outside her hotel window.

“Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window. To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!” Clemons revealed in a post to her 400,000 Instagram fans.

Clemons, 50, revealed that the horrific scene was traumatizing and induced a severe anxiety attack that nearly prevented her from taking the stage with the other two members of SWV, Tamara Johnson-George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons.

“Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya and @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all.”

Clemons did not indicate if the victim survived the gunshot wounds. She thanked her inner circle for calming her down and helping her regain her emotional equilibrium sufficiently to perform.

“I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!” she added.