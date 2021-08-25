 Skip to content

Cancer, abuse and victory: Meet Delta Sigma Theta soror Latrice Mosley-Smith

August 25, 2021   |  

Brittany

Brittany

Latrice Mosley-Smith (Photo credit: Eric Robinson of ELance Photography)

Meet Latrice Mosley-Smith is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and nonprofit organizer for the awareness of colon cancer and domestic violence. Mosley-Smith has a teenage daughter, and has been an active member of Victory Apostolic Church for 20 years. She is the director of the Love Shouldn’t Hurt Ministry for those who are healing or helping others with domestic violence issues.


After losing her mother to colon cancer in 2014, Mosley-Smith decided to organize a 5K to honor her mother’s life. She and her mother shared a very close relationship and also shared a secret: the physical abuse her mother suffered for five years at the hands of her father.

What have you accomplished so far?


On Oct. 18, 2014, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the first annual Purple Hose and Heels 5K charity event was held in Matteson, Illinois. Target was a corporate sponsor. The ladies literally walked a mile in their sister’s shoes. We walked in purple hose and heels chanting “end the silence, stop the violence.” The event was a success and raised $1500 for the South Suburban Family Shelter. My goal is to award scholarships to three high school students [who] have been affected by domestic violence.

Do you have any upcoming events?

The sixth annual Purple Hose and Healing 5K charity will be held on Oct. 2, 2021. Lastly, the first annual Purple Hose and Healing Foundation Gala will be held in October 2022.

