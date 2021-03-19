10 ways to get out when domestic violence hits hard

The pandemic is causing stress in every area of our lives. The issue is compounded by the fact that many of us are out of work, facing financial hardships, and spending more time at home.

If your relationship was in trouble before the pandemic, it could be at a breaking point by now. Here is how to assess your current pandemic relationship and decide if it is time to burst your quarantine bubble and focus on you.

If you notice the following warning signs, experts say it is time to leave the situation before someone gets hurt, or worse.

Violence: It has escalated past emotional and verbal abuse to something physical. This can be a push, a threat, an air punch, destruction of property, a bite or poke, wrestling, mocking, moving, or acting in a threatening way. This can include blocking you from moving or leaving or keeping you confined. This can be directed towards your belongings, pets or children. Escalation: The violent behavior is increasing and or escalating. Explosive Outburst: You witness explosive anger. Usually, they say they blacked out, saw red and don’t remember anything. Neet to control and/or punish: An increase in their need to control or punish you, usually related to your finances, your phone calls, texts, friends, family, movements.

If you experience these four danger signs, it is time to leave the situation immediately. If you are dating, it is time to stay away for good. However, if you live together you have to plan and move carefully because it is best you keep your plans secret, especially plans for where you will be relocating.

Click through for 10 tips on how to best move on with your life: