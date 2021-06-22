Ciara encourages Black women to be screened for cervical cancer in new campaign

R&B singer Ciara has partnered with The Black Women’s Health Imperative to encourage African American women to schedule yearly PAP tests. The purpose of the new partnership is to raise awareness about the importance of preventing cervical cancer and offering access to screenings that can make a difference in protecting Black women from unnecessary disease.

“It’s more than a manicure, getting our hair done or a new outfit. Your health comes first, sis. Yes. Schedule routine well-woman exams with the doctors. Stay on top of your health and screen for things like cervical cancer with PAP and HPV testing,” Ciara says in the ad. “Visit bwhi.org to learn more about cervical cancer screening and what questions to ask during your next well-woman visit. I made my appointment. Now you’re served.”

The “Goodies” hitmaker also stopped by “CBS This Morning,” where she revealed why the campaign was so important to her.

“Yeah, actually when I got the offer and opportunity to be a part of this campaign, I felt really close to it because someone in my team actually experienced cervical cancer, and so my heart really went out for this moment, and I said I have to use my platform and raise awareness,” Ciara said. “Especially when I understood that Black women are two times more likely to die from cervical cancer, I was like there’s no way that I’m going to pass with this opportunity, and I’m going to do everything I can to spread the message and ro also show how simple it is to take care of ourselves so absolutely… This is something near and dear and close to my heart.”

Check out Ciara’s commercial on the following page encouraging her sisters to get tested for cervical cancer.