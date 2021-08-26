Teyana Taylor undergoes emergency surgery

Singer Teyana Taylor just underwent emergency surgery that may have played a part in saving her life down the road.

Taylor, 30, shared with her fans the fact that she underwent surgery to remove lumps from her breast on her reality show, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.”

Since cancer has run roughshod in her family, the wife of former NBA star Iman Shumpert felt she had no choice but to take this step.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman.”

One of the worst parts of the process is the fact that the surgeon forbids Taylor from picking up her two children, 5-year-old Junie and 11-month-old Rue, for at least six weeks after the surgery.

“It’s tough. I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much,” Taylor said. “I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

After all that she’s been through, Taylor is just grateful to be getting healthy again.

“I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy,” she admitted. “As mommies, we really are super-women.”

Taylor added: “It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I overcame it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be an entrepreneur and everything else I have going on.”