Kanye West’s childhood home allegedly vandalized by Drake fans (photo)

The escalating beef between rap icons Kanye West and Drake has spilled over from the studio and into the fan arena, according to reports.

As Yeezy was building his replica childhood home for his concert in Chicago’s famed Soldier Field for his third Donda listening party, Drake fans allegedly left their reactions on his actual childhood home on the city’s South Side.

According to Complex, a series of placards dotted the steps leading to the home that Ye grew up in. This included quotes that Drake threw at Kanye when he guested at Trippie Redd’s single “Betrayal” that reads “45, 44, burnt out.”

The images were posted by Strapped magazine.

Another sign informed readers that Drizzy’s highly-anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, is about to drop soon. The third placard simply read “F— Justin Laboy.”

The signs coincided with Yeezy’s return to the city for the third stadium-filled listening party for his album salute to his deceased mother, professor Donda West. The theatrical concert was heavy on visuals and included big-name guests such as singer-producer great Raphael Saadiq (who penned “It Never Rains In Southern California” and “Anniversary” for Tony, Toni, Toné) and embattled rock star Marilyn Manson.

Kanye’s and Drake’s albums are expected to drop within weeks of one another and are subsequently expected to compete on the charts and for the hearts of hip-hop heads worldwide.