Rihanna announces Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 release date

Rihanna announced that Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sep. 24.

The singer and business mogul broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh you think you ready?!” The announcement was accompanied by a 34-second teaser video of Rihanna modeling pieces from the collection. The show will be broadcast for the third consecutive year.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 1 premiered in 2019 and shook up the fashion industry as it wasn’t your typical runway show. Held at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center, the show featured performances by Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Migos, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Tierra Whack, and Fabolous. Savage x Fenty also made history as the first collection that was shown during fashion week and became shoppable online directly after the show. Vol. 2 premiered last year and featured performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, and Roddy Ricch. Similar to the 2019 show, vol. 2 also featured an A-list cast including Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Willow Smith, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Normani, Rico Nasty, Cara Delevingne, Laura Harrier and Christian Combs.

For this upcoming show, Rihanna is set to be the executive producer and creative director, so we are excited to see the new heights that it reaches this year.