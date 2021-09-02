Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith shares thoughts on FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is the current chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Taskforce, which ensures that COVID-19 response, care and treatment are available to all. She joins rolling out to discuss the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and provide an update on this ongoing pandemic.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA. Is it safe to be vaccinated?

We want to be safe, and not sorry. And that’s what the vaccines allow us. This approval from the FDA for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is monumental. The FDA said they reviewed everything submitted by the manufacturer and came up with full approval, so if you’ve been waiting for [that] it’s here. Please go and get vaccinated, the hospitals are full of people who are sorry that they didn’t get vaccinated and families are grieving people who didn’t get vaccinated. Hospitalization and death from COVID-19 are largely preventable now, because of vaccines that work.

