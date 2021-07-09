Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith ensuring equitable COVID response for all communities

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Yale School of Medicine. She was chosen by the Biden administration to chair the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, which ensures that COVID-19 care and treatment are available to all.

What motivates you to continue to have conversations about the vaccine?

Like so many others, I found it impossible to sit by knowing that there are “bad actors” who are reaching out and targeting our communities deliberately to confuse and keep us away from the hope and promise of scientific discovery. I’m honored to be part of the administration’s response in this work and to be in conversation with you so we can make sure our people have the right information as they deliberate their decision regarding vaccination.

What are three things you share with young adults to convince them to be vaccinated?

Young people can and do get really sick from COVID-19 and end up in the hospital. They are also really vulnerable to long-COVID, and it is debilitating. Our community is already so devastated by COVID-19 we have to avoid that. The third thing is our long-term futures, you are at the beginning of your productive years and careers and to have that economic sidelining is not something you want.

