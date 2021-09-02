Lil Baby and Jackboy announce plans to help Haiti after earthquake

Lil Baby and Jackboy are the latest artists to announce they are helping Haiti after the country was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, leaving more than 2,000 people dead and over 12,000 hospitalized with injuries.

Florida rapper, Jackboy, who was born in Haiti, hit up Instagram this week and shared some of the devastation that his native homeland endured.

“I just walked through a hospital in Haiti & all the patients sleeping outside. I personally handed every single last 1 of them a[n] envelope full of money, but fr fr I feel like that ain’t enough…Who want[s] to go half with me & get a hospital built? It’s not really that much, especially if we using dollars,” Jackboy posted.

Jackboy later posted a screenshot of DMs between himself and Lil Baby about building “something special” for the Haitian community as the “Drip Too Hard” rapper responded: “I’m in.”

Future revealed last week that he will be hosting a benefit concert to raise money for those who were affected by the earthquake tomorrow on Friday, Sept. 3 in Miami. The concert is expected to feature performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Dro x Yani as well as Future and will be hosted by Karen Civil.

“I would love for all my friends, family, music industry, fashion, and all other industries, and people as a whole to stand up for Haiti. I want to use my voice to do whatever I can to support Haiti during these tragic times and will be doing a benefit concert on September 3rd in Miami. Tap in to support. – Pluto,” Future posted on IG.

The New England Patriots also sent their plane to Haiti this month to deliver supplies to the country. Two orthopedic surgeons, three physicians, and a nurse were on board the flight, which delivered more than 40 pallets of supplies. This included IV fluid and bags, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers, and generators.