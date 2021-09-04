SpotemGottem suing Dallas police over false allegations in homicide case

Jacksonville, Florida, rapper SpotemGottem has been cleared in connection to a 2020 Dallas homicide. As previously reported, Detective Patty Belew spoke with Fox News 4 in Dallas and stated that they believe SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, bragged about the killing of Reginald Agnew Jr. on the song and video clip of “Again.” Agnew was reportedly in Dallas to attend an event at Club Tropics when he was shot and killed.

“That is very bold. You know that is like stepping like ‘hey we did this and the police don’t even know who did it and we’re going to get away with murdering this young man,’” Belew previously explained to the news outlet.

Those statements now appear to be coming back to haunt the Dallas Police Department as the “Beat Box” rapper’s lawyer Raven Liberty is planning to file a lawsuit against the police department for “reckless, false statements.” Liberty released a statement to Complex addressing the false allegations.

“Over the last five days, multiple attempts to contact the Dallas Police Department have been made in an effort to address the reckless, false statements made by Dallas homicide Detective Patty Belew to Fox4 News … regarding the involvement of Nehemiah Harden, aka Spottemgottem in the death of Reginald Agnew Jr.

“Finally, this morning, the Dallas Police Department made contact with my office confirming that Mr. Harden is cleared in the investigation of the murder of Reginald Agnew Jr. The libelous statements made by Det. Belew originated from her misunderstanding about a YouTube ‘rap video’ — in fact, a live stream — that Detective Belew claimed was about the death of Reginald Agnew Jr. and taunted the Dallas Police Department.”

