SpotemGottem wanted for questioning in Dallas killing (video)

Jacksonville, Florida, rapper SpotemGottem’s legal woes are continuing to mount. The 19-year-old MC who burst onto the scene in 2020 with the smash hit “Beatbox is now wanted by Dallas police in connection with a 2020 homicide. Detective Patty Belew spoke with Fox News 4 in Dallas and stated that they believe SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, bragged about the killing of Reginald Agnew Jr. on the song “Again.” Agnew was reportedly in Dallas to attend an event at Club Tropics when he was shot and killed.

“That is very bold. You know that is like stepping like ‘hey we did this and the police don’t even know who did it and we’re going to get away with murdering this young man,’ ” Belew explained to the news outlet.

Police currently have no leads in the murder but believe the persons in the “Again” video clip which includes SpotemGottem may have the answers. In the video, SpotemGittem raps, “F— the law and all you b—–es, They don’t even know who did it.”

SpotemGottem was previously arrested by U.S. Marshals in July for aggravated assault with a firearm, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact. According to police reports, he was found at a Miami hotel lying in bed with an AK-47 pistol next to him when he was arrested. He was released after posting an $18,500 bond. The warrant was for a case in June, where Harden allegedly was in a car with several friends when they broke the gate at a parking garage in Miami. Harden reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic weapon at a person who tried to stop the vehicle.

In 2017, SpotemGottem was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and carrying a concealed weapon. If the rapper who is known for rapping about guns and murder was involved in the homicide, detectives will need a lot more evidence than the “Again” video clip. Take a look at the video and news coverage on the next page.