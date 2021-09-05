André 3000 talks about collab with Kanye West on ‘Life of the Party’

Outkast’s Andre 3000 has been making news, while Drake and Kanye West continue to have their issues as both dropped albums in the past two weeks. Andre 3000 flexed his skills on the track “Life of the Party” which was supposed to appear on Kanye’s tenth album Donda which dropped on Aug. 29.

Kanye teased a snippet of the song while Drake played the whole track on Friday, Sept. 3 during his guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 as the two continue to trade jabs. On the track, Kanye also takes a few shots and disses at his Canadian nemesis. The quiet member of Outkast released a statement on how the track came to be and shed more light on the subject.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss,” explained the “Sorry Ms. Jackson” hitmaker.

Dre further wrote that when he recorded his verse, he didn’t know the album was going to be clean which resulted in the track not making the album.

“I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release,” he continued.

Continue reading on the following page and check out the track.