Dr. Dre accuses estranged wife of embezzlement

Dr. Dre’s pending divorce from Nicole Young keeps getting uglier and uglier. Now The Chronic hitmaker has accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of embezzling money from his recording studio business.

According to the lawsuit obtained by The Blast, Dr. Dre claims young stole $353,571.85 from a bank account set up for his Recording One studio located in Sherman Oaks, California. The lawsuit claims Dre and Nicole both were listed in charge of “maintenance and control” of the studio’s assets and Dre’s wife was able to deposit checks and transfer money from the account. As the divorce continues, Nicole has been removed from the business trust for the company.

The lawsuit also stated that Nicole Young “decimated” the bank account and accused her of “embezzling and stealing money from the company’s bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations.”

The lawsuit accuses Young of violating Penal Code 496, which states, “Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner … shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year.”

In July, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay young $293,306 a month in temporary spousal support, which amounts to over $3.5 million a year. The payments will continue until Young remarries or becomes involved in another relationship. Young was initially seeking $2 million a month in spousal support.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, married Nicole in 1996. They have two adult children and Dre has several other kids as well from previous relationships.