Drake leaks Kanye West diss track aimed at him

Drake escalated the bitter beef with Kanye West when he deliberately leaked a Kanye West diss song that was aimed at him.

Drizzy was a guest host a session of “Sound 42 on Sirius XM” on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, which gave the prolific rapper the opportunity to further promote the release of his highly-anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.

The Toronto-born hip hop superstar slickly used the platform to release a Yeezy collaborative song with another legend, André 3000 of OutKast fame, that was aimed at Drake but was not included on the album Donda.

The song in question, “Life of the Party,” was a melancholy song that talked about the deaths of West’s and Andre 3000’s mothers this past decade.

After André 3000 spits his verse, West comes on and rips into Drake.

“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text // And it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress // Just told these grown men stop with the funny s—.”

Later, Kanye told Drake to stop playing with him and even added Kid Cudi into the mix.

The one person who doesn’t appreciate being dragged into this tussle of the titans of hip-hop was OutKast’s André 3000.

After the song went viral internationally, André 3000 explained in a statement to Rolling Stone that he had nothing to do with the clash between West and Drake.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss,” André penned. “I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

