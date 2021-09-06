Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns discuss how they fell in love (video)

Although model Jordyn Woods and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple in May 2021, they decided to discuss how they fell in love this past weekend.

On Woods’ Instagram series “Regular-ish,” the 23-year-old, who has 12 million followers, brought Towns on to discuss how their relationship blossomed and sustained itself due to their friendship before becoming lovers.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” said Towns, 25. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

Their closeness intensified and blossomed during the pandemic in 2020. Also, Woods became a pillar to lean on as Towns endured catastrophic losses when he lost seven members of his family, including his mother, Jacqueline Towns, to COVID-19.



“It just so happened [that] COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more,” Towns said. “And we chose the latter.”

It is interesting to them both that they both initially fostered a real brotherly-sisterly friendship.

“Two years before, I’m like, ‘No, that’s like a brother to me,’” Woods, 23, said. “That sounds disgusting now, I know.”

They both giggled as Towns added, “That sounds crazy.”

Towns then added that “literally there was never a kiss or anything. [We were] just best friends. We had such mutual respect for each other.”

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” Woods responded. “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

Woods is convinced that their relationship is divinely inspired.

“I felt like God was presenting us something that we just went with,” Woods added. “And it happened to be something beautiful.”

