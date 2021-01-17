Karl Anthony Towns contracts COVID-19, girlfriend Jordyn Woods offers support

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns has just received the devastating news that he has contracted the novel coronavirus. Seven members of his family have already succumbed to the disease.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, The Minnesota Timberwolves center, 25, told his three million Instagram followers of the diagnosis and expected prognosis.

Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns, died from COVID-19 in April 2020, which makes his situation particularly poignant. In total, seven family members have passed away from the potent virus, CNN reports. Towns’ father, Karl Anthony Sr., and niece also contacted the virus, but fortunately recovered.

The former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star is currently dating Instagram superstar and socialite Jordyn Woods, 23. She used her Instagram Story to ask her man to remain strong.

“Be strong @karltowns,” Woods wrote in an open letter for her man that her 11 million followers read, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “You’re a true fighter. This is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this. Please send some prayers up.”

Woods’ also thanked fans for their concern and prayers for her and Towns.

“My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we’re all good, but continue to pray for Karl [and] a speedy recovery. I just wanted to say thank you and thank you for all of your concerns.”

No word yet when Towns will return to the team.