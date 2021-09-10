CEO Watchen Nyanue helps Black women navigate corporate ladder success

 Skip to content

Watchen Nyanue is a strategic marketing and business development executive from Liberia, who resides in Chicago. She is the founder and CEO of I Choose the Ladder — a career development agency that helps corporations develop and retain their high-performing Black female talent through professional development workshops, curated events, and digital resources.

Prior to founding I Choose the Ladder, Nyanue was the senior vice president of marketing partnerships for the WNBA, Chicago Sky.


Rolling out’s Business Exchange spoke with Nyanue about her upcoming annual summit, The Climb — a full-day career summit that is designed to address the unique career advancement challenges that Black women face in the workplace.

Watch the entire interview to hear more from this dynamic business strategy leader and learn more about the annual conference.


