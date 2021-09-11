Megan Thee Stallion says her job is to make men ‘feel uncomfortable’

Megan Thee Stallion refuses to bow down to any man and pushed her female empowerment agenda even further during an interview in the U.K. this week with radio host Julie Adenuga for London’s Evening Standard. The “Thot S—-” rapper discussed the double standard in hip-hop when it comes to women speaking about sex and stated that she now sees “how much more ignorant men are.”

“When you’re a woman who’s not a threat, men don’t really bother you … men like that damsel in distress type of role and that’s not me. I feel like that’s what kind of gets under a lot of men’s skin. Like, ‘How dare she talk about her vagina? She loves herself and she don’t need me and she’s going to take my money.’ I just feel like I make a lot of them uncomfortable and I feel like that’s my job,” the Houston rapper explained.

Megan added that men have to deal with their issues and it’s not her job to make them feel comfortable.

“You can’t stop looking the other way, because you like what you see and you hate that you like what you see. That’s why you hate it, that’s why you go through all these emotions and you’re lashing out on me. So I’m not even mad at these men. They’re emotionally ignorant. Once they come to grips with who they are, maybe they’ll grow up,” she continued in the interview.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Megan Thee Stallion along with Cardi B lead the nominations for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion each earned nine nominations while Drake follows the ladies with eight. Megan’s Good News received an Album of the Year nomination while their “WAP” collaboration has a nod for Song of the Year.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. on BET. The show will be filmed Oct. 1 at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta.