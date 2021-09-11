 Skip to content

Saweetie named global brand ambassador of MAC

September 11, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

Saweetie ambassador MAC

Saweetie at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards (Photo by Norman Johnson for rolling out)

Rapper and icy girl Saweetie has been announced as the new global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics. The artist is no stranger to huge brand partnerships as she recently had one with fast-food brand McDonalds and, at the top of the year, curated her own nail polish collection with Sinful Colors.


“Saweetie is one of those people that truly does it all  – musician, CEO, actress, TV show host, gamer, viral sensation, the list goes on. She is an extreme talent and is relatable. She is all of our ‘Best Friends,’” MAC’s Global Creative Director Drew Elliott told Hypebae.  “Saweetie is a MAC girl, because she is a boss, a winner, an artist and she knows exactly what she wants … and goes for it.”

MAC announced the partnership with a video clip of Saweetie on Instagram. The California-native flaunts her signature hoops and says, “I’m definitely a MAC girl. I know that’s right.”


“When I was young, I remember admiring the way my mom would organize her MAC products in the silver MAC travel bag. I would always sneak and play with her lipsticks and products,” Saweetie said in a press statement. “I loved the creativity of makeup even back then. Now I can’t believe I have my own collection. This is definitely a full-circle moment.”

As part of the partnership, Saweetie will serve as the face of MAC’s upcoming collections and campaigns. She will also work with brand makeup artists to share her favorite makeup looks and beauty secrets.

