 Skip to content

Music Industry Videos » Saweetie makes special requests for her birthday

Saweetie had a few special requests for her July 2 birthday.

The Icy Princess, flanked by family and friends, spent the night dancing away in Hollywood for her 28th birthday. Speaking to rolling out on the blue carpet, the “Back to the Streets” rapper said, “I hope this next chapter of my life brings open doors, good health and just getting closer to God.”

On Monday, June 28, Sprite announced Saweetie will join label mate Big Latto as part of their “Live from the Label” series. The virtual, livestream performance will take place on Aug. 12.

Saweetie makes special requests for her birthday

July 3, 2021

Carey Culbreath takes pride in his sons

Elijah ‘BossLife Lito’ Burgos shares his fatherhood playbook

Ian ‘Stix’ Malone discloses the challenges of raising sons out of state

Hard-hitting boxer Eric Moon has a soft spot for daughter

Ramsey Lewis recalls the beauty of childbirth in touching 1-on-1 with son Bobby

Bryan Ware Jr. talks about fatherhood and the legacy he wants to leave

Former NBA star Dennis ‘3D’ Scott on a mission to empower dads with life skills

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important

Color of Change video on discrimination in quick-service restaurants

Rolling out Black Book Brunch with Bevy Smith

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.