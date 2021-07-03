Saweetie makes special requests for her birthday

Saweetie had a few special requests for her July 2 birthday.

The Icy Princess, flanked by family and friends, spent the night dancing away in Hollywood for her 28th birthday. Speaking to rolling out on the blue carpet, the “Back to the Streets” rapper said, “I hope this next chapter of my life brings open doors, good health and just getting closer to God.”

On Monday, June 28, Sprite announced Saweetie will join label mate Big Latto as part of their “Live from the Label” series. The virtual, livestream performance will take place on Aug. 12.