Vic Mensa teams up with Hollywood costume designer Ruth E. Carter for new film

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa is expanding his repertoire and adding acting to his résumé. The Roc Nation artist made his television acting debut on “The Chi” this month and has now been cast to star in the upcoming hip-hop drama African/American.

The film will chronicle the rise of South Africa’s hip-hop scene and is based on the true story of Howard University alum Sydney “Syd Money” Hall, whom Mensa portrays, and his work with South African hip-hop pioneer Linda “ProKid” Mkhize. African/American takes place during the post-apartheid renaissance period in South Africa and draws from both the African and African American experiences.

The film will also pay tribute to ProKid, who passed away in 2018 due to a hemosuccus pancreaticus. South African actor Thabang Moloba who starred Netflix’s “Blood & Water” is also in talks to portray ProKid. The Soweto-born ProKid is credited for helping popularize rapping in a mixture of both English and “vernac” (IsiZulu and South African township slang), also known as Kasi rap. The film will also focus on the collaborative creation of ProKid’s highly respected Heads and Tales album.

“Next stop South Africa,” the “16 Shots” rapper posted on Instagram about his new role.

Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter is also one of the producers on the project. Carter is the first Black woman to win an Oscar for film costume designs for her work on the blockbuster film Black Panther and most recently Coming 2 America. African/American is Carter’s first foray into producing.

“I am excited to tell this dynamic story about survival and cultural identities. African/American ignites the sense of right place, right time in a way that makes you believe that you can do anything you set your mind to,” Carter explained to The Shadow League.