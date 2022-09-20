Vic Mensa helps the city of Chicago with good deed

Gas, food and rent prices have been skyrocketing this year, and Vic Mensa has been helping people in his hometown of Chicago with extra compensation. The rapper recently donated $10,000 of gas for 200 cars and gave out pre-rolled joints.

Mensa’s company, 93 Boyz, Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis company, helped with the donation. He told TMZ that he felt good doing service for his community since gas prices have been a problem for struggling Americans.

Through his company, Mensa wants to give those from high-crime inner-city areas a chance to create wealth from cannabis in an effort to bridge the wealth gap in America.

During the giveaway, one woman became emotional talking about how she didn’t know how she was going to get gas to take her granddaughter to work.

“We had $5 [for gas], and then you all came,” the woman said. “Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want to say thank you, that’s all.”