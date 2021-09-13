Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay drop trailer to new Netflix series (video)

Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s upcoming limited-edition series, “Colin In Black & White,” will debut on Netflix on Oct. 29, and they just unveiled the trailer for their new collaborative project. The six-episode scripted drama chronicles Kaepernick’s coming-of-age tackling obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a White family in Central California.

“I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years. I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball,” Kaepernick told Deadline about the series.

Kaepernick narrates his own story as a high schooler facing adversity on his way to becoming an All-Pro quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and later a cultural icon and activist. Jaden Michael stars as Colin in the series, while Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker were cast to play Colin’s parents Rick and Teresa.

“A lot of stresses come with a project of this magnitude. These conversations need to be had. On the forefront of my mind was, do I want to attack these conversations, or do I want to sort of make an experience for everyone? I found that I think it’s most important for people who don’t agree with Colin to find a safe place to watch something interesting and informative where they can redo their research and try and understand Colin from a different perspective,” Michael told Entertainment Weekly.

Kaepernick also hit up Instagram to shed more light on his new show.

“Some people play the game. Others change it. It’s been incredible to create COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE with @ava and Michael Starrbury. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring these stories to life,” he added.

Check out the trailer to “Colin In Black & White” below.