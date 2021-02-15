Proud Boys threaten to protest Netflix series about Colin Kaepernick

Celebrated social activist Colin Kaepernick is the object of anti-Black Lives Matter scorn during the making of a limited Netflix series about the former football player.

According to TMZ, a group identified as the Proud Boys vehemently object to the making of the six-part TV series, “Colin in Black and White,” that is being helmed by award-winning director Ava DuVernay of Selma fame.

Executives who are heading the highly anticipated series disseminated a memo that unspecified security measures have been implemented in the aftermath of phone calls delivered by an “anti-BLM” group to the set.

The Proud Boys had planned to protest outside the set on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, but the scheduled rally never materialized. However, there are reported plans to follow through on the vow to stage a demonstration of sorts. There was also an “ominous” message relayed by the group that has the cast and crew a little unnerved, the entertainment publication reports.

“Colin in Black and White,” with actor Jaden Michael in the starring role as Kaep, reportedly will center around his life from adolescence to the time he took a knee in San Francisco in 2016.

As most readers know, Kaepernick first sat down, then later knelt, during the playing of the national anthem prior to NFL games to protest persistent police brutality and judicial injustice. After Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017, the quarterback never again took a snap in the league. Kaep later won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after he and close friend Eric Reid contended the league was engaging in collusion to bar them from ever playing again.