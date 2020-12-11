Ben & Jerry’s joins fight for justice with Colin Kaepernick-inspired ice cream

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Colin Kaepernick pass a football, but not being picked up by an NFL squad has no bearing on his ability to be a great teammate.

Kaep’s latest collaborative effort is with vaunted ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s, which has developed a unique vegan, nondairy flavor called “Colin Kaepernick’s Change The Whirled.” Set to launch in 2021, the permanent flavor boasts a caramel, sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, chocolate cookie swirls and an image of the former NFL All-Pro and San Francisco 49er’s quarterback, complete with his signature Afro.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s made it official with a tweet on Thursday, Dec. 10, stating it is “supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people.”

We’ve teamed up with @Kaepernick7! Introducing Change the Whirled Non-Dairy, the flavor that’s supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people. Coming to freezers in 2021! Learn more: https://t.co/7c0Se2vut4 pic.twitter.com/LY90ObEwCj — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 10, 2020

Proceeds from flavor will be disseminated to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, which works to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”