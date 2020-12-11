 Skip to content

Ben & Jerry’s joins fight for justice with Colin Kaepernick-inspired ice cream

By N. Ali Early | December 11, 2020 |
Photo: A.R. Shaw

Colin Kaepernick (Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Colin Kaepernick pass a football, but not being picked up by an NFL squad has no bearing on his ability to be a great teammate.

Kaep’s latest collaborative effort is with vaunted ice cream giant Ben & Jerry’s, which has developed a unique vegan, nondairy flavor called “Colin Kaepernick’s Change The Whirled.” Set to launch in 2021, the permanent flavor boasts a caramel, sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, chocolate cookie swirls and an image of the former NFL All-Pro and San Francisco 49er’s quarterback, complete with his signature Afro.

Ben & Jerry’s made it official with a tweet on Thursday, Dec. 10, stating it is “supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people.”

Proceeds from flavor will be disseminated to Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, which works to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”



