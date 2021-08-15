Director Ava DuVernay wants to create game show for LeVar Burton

Ava DuVernay wants to create a game show for legendary actor and certifiable brainiac LeVar Burton after he lost out on the competition to become the new “Jeopardy” host.

More than 300,000 fans signed a petition for Burton, 64, to win the coveted gig after iconic host Alex Trebek succumbed to pancreatic cancer in December 2020.

Despite Burton earning a guest hosting spot along with a string of other celebrities and notables, the decision was to go with the longtime producer of the show, Mike Richards. “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik has been pegged as the guest-host.

Burton, a graduate of the University of Southern California, first rocketed to fame as the central character Kunte Kinte in the record-breaking miniseries “Roots” in 1977. However, millennials mostly recall Burton as the longtime host of the seminal show “Reading Rainbow,” which ran for 26 years and garnered 250 industry awards, including 26 Emmys.

DuVernay, 48, whose illustrious directorial portfolio includes the movie bangers Selma and When They See Us and TV shows like “Queen Sugar,” is busily trying to come up with a game show concept suitable for someone of Burton’s towering stature.

Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit. pic.twitter.com/VS9g1WHPEb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 11, 2021

Burton didn’t take long to respond to DuVernay’s tweet.

Check your DM’s! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Burton explained to his vast fanbase that just being the temporary host of the show, along with the love from his supporters, was a tremendous win for him.