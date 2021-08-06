 Skip to content

TV » Fans blast ‘Jeopardy’ after LeVar Burton snubbed as host

Fans blast ‘Jeopardy’ after LeVar Burton snubbed as host

By Terry Shropshire | August 6, 2021 |

Actor LeVar Burton (Photo: Instagram – @levar.burton)

The announcement that “Jeopardy” producer Mike Richards has emerged as “the clear front-runner” has been lambasted in the traditional press and social media alike.

The San Jose Mercury News slammed the choice as a snore with the headline “huge letdown” and accompanying “Zzzzzzzzzzzz,” while Yahoo! characterized the decision as “underwhelming.”

Social media rolled its eyes in disgust at the news, particularly fans of iconic actor LeVar Burton. The show has been looking for a replacement since the incomparable Alex Trebek died in November 2020 after a long bout with pancreatic cancer.

But while Variety reports that the show producers said many are “still in the mix,” Richards is the only one in the final stages of negotiations to take over as the permanent “Jeopardy” host.

Burton, the lead actor of the record-breaking “Roots” miniseries and star of the seminal shows “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” just finished guest hosting on “Jeopardy” along with a number of notables including NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Hundreds of thousands of fans signed an online petition for Burton to guest host the show with the ultimate goal of being the permanent face of “Jeopardy.” They were among the many who were stunned that Richards emerged from the pack to be the show’s front-runner.

 



Posted in TV and tagged , , , ,

Angela Bassett earns giant raise on her TV show

Calvin Coleman explains why he centers the Black family on his new show

Jaleel White’s successful podcast makes way for a return to television

‘SNL’ comedian Michael Che slammed for jokes about Simone Biles

Kevin Hart confirms the return of his smash hit TV show

Issa Rae gets married (photos)



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.