Fans blast ‘Jeopardy’ after LeVar Burton snubbed as host

The announcement that “Jeopardy” producer Mike Richards has emerged as “the clear front-runner” has been lambasted in the traditional press and social media alike.

The San Jose Mercury News slammed the choice as a snore with the headline “huge letdown” and accompanying “Zzzzzzzzzzzz,” while Yahoo! characterized the decision as “underwhelming.”

Social media rolled its eyes in disgust at the news, particularly fans of iconic actor LeVar Burton. The show has been looking for a replacement since the incomparable Alex Trebek died in November 2020 after a long bout with pancreatic cancer.

But while Variety reports that the show producers said many are “still in the mix,” Richards is the only one in the final stages of negotiations to take over as the permanent “Jeopardy” host.

Mike Richards in Advanced Negotiations to Become Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/N9BkwH5vOM — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2021

Burton, the lead actor of the record-breaking “Roots” miniseries and star of the seminal shows “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” just finished guest hosting on “Jeopardy” along with a number of notables including NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Hundreds of thousands of fans signed an online petition for Burton to guest host the show with the ultimate goal of being the permanent face of “Jeopardy.” They were among the many who were stunned that Richards emerged from the pack to be the show’s front-runner.

TFW you hear Jeopardy is in negotiations to make Mike Richards the permanent host and NOT LeVar Burton. pic.twitter.com/Mj0XXxHOXK — Humble Canuck DM #EveryChildMatters (@Nestene) August 4, 2021

They knew that’s who they wanted from the very beginning…got us sucked into their celebrity dog-and-pony show. And because of that, I’m out! (@IAmSmiz, play that Shark Tank sound effect). https://t.co/QQlSjoSFix — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) August 4, 2021

If SONY is going to play this game and hire the inside guy they knew they were going to hire to host Jeopardy after acting like they were going to entertain a diverse candidate, then I'm going to need SOMEBODY'S network to give @levarburton his own educational quiz/game show. — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) August 5, 2021

Mike Richards in Advanced Negotiations to Become Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/N9BkwH5vOM — Variety (@Variety) August 4, 2021

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021

mike richards when the executive producers picked the permanent host. pic.twitter.com/yKKQpRiQZd — corey (@c0r3yv) August 4, 2021