Maya Rudolph ‘honored’ to be 3rd Black woman to win consecutive Emmys

Maya Rudolph feels “honored” to be “part of a legacy” with her Emmy Awards wins.

The 49-year-old actress won the Comedy Guest Actress accolade at Sunday’s (Sept. 9, 2021) third installment of the Creative Arts Emmys for hosting of “Saturday Night Live,” shortly after taking the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for “Big Mouth” at the second segment, which made her the first person in 20 years to win twice consecutively in the same category.

And that’s not all because Maya also became the third Black woman ever to win back-to-back Emmys, an achievement she was particularly proud of.

She told reporters backstage at the Los Angeles event: “Wow that’s amazing. I feel honored to be part of something like that. I feel like this Emmy is very fitting in that it’s for something that feels like such a personal achievement. It’s for hosting my childhood love and dream and at a place in my life I finally realized it’s what I do best, and what makes me happiest when I perform. I feel really honored that I’m part of a legacy as the third woman of color to achieve that.”

