Ja Rule scoffs at 50 Cent cameo at his Verzuz battle against Fat Joe (video)

Ja Rule scornfully laughed at the prospect that 50 Cent might make a surprise appearance at his Verzuz battle against Fat Joe.

The latest Verzuz episode will pop off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, 2021. There is wide speculation that Fifty could join the stage while Fat Joe is performing his set, and the rumors have only mushroomed since the notorious troll, 50 Cent, has maintained an uncharacteristic silence.

Fifty and Ja Rule have been bitter blood rivals for the better part of 20 years, and it could come to a head if Curtis Jackson III decides to make a cameo. However, Ja Rule told TMZ that he is not concerned.

The Murder Inc. rapper actually said it would be “the dumbest thing ever.”

“Listen, that would be the dumbest thing ever,” he said. “You didn’t want to get in the gauntlet with me, but you want to make a guest appearance? Come on. Bring it on, baby! I ain’t fearing nothing, yo!”

Ja Rule ratcheted up the excitement by saying he has enough to give both rap icons “that work” should 50 Cent dare show his face.

“If that happens, then that just means I got to give both of them that work!” he boasted. “It ain’t nuthin.’”

Ja Rule also fired back at Fat Joe who gave his own menacing prediction: “Everybody know you got all the hits, but I’ma have to drag you. I’m about bring you into the projects, Trinity Ave.”

Rule retorted by saying, “Crack’s talking about dragging me through the streets and breaking out street records,” Ja said. “Listen, it’s like I told him, man: I’m comfortable there. I love it there. Like, where y’all think I’m from? Where you think I grew up at? I’m Hollis, Queens.”