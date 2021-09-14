 Skip to content

MSNBC’s Joy Reid slams Nicki Minaj over alleged vaccine misinformation (video)

September 14, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Nicki Minaj (Photo credit: © Guillermo, PacificCoastNews)

MSNBC host Joy Reid took Nicki Minaj to task on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, for her alleged vaccine misinformation after the hip-hop star declined to attend the annual MET gala.


Reid’s criticism follows Minaj’s statement to her 22 million followers on Twitter where she explains that she pulled out of appearing at the annual MET gala because they required that attendees be vaccinated.

Minaj also claims that the vaccine had a deleterious effect on her cousin in Trinidad which caused her to be suspicious of getting inoculated.


Reid got wind of Minaj’s words and used her daily show, “Reid Out,” to verbally lash the superstar rapper and mother.

“You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers,” Reid said during her soliloquy. “I have 2 million followers … you have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives … my God, sister, you could do better than that.” 

Later, on Twitter, Reid followed up and added these stinging words:

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper did say during her Twitter exchange with fans that she will probably have to get vaccinated in order to go on tour later. She added that she is taking her time to do her research on the available vaccines and their impact. However, she indicated to fans that she was also incensed at Reid’s criticisms of her alleged anti-vax stance and blasted the television host, employing the derisive “uncle tomiana” characterization in the process.

Minaj also added this parting shot for Reid:

Check out a report on the entire contentious exchange between Minaj and Reid below.

 

