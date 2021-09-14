MSNBC’s Joy Reid slams Nicki Minaj over alleged vaccine misinformation (video)

MSNBC host Joy Reid took Nicki Minaj to task on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, for her alleged vaccine misinformation after the hip-hop star declined to attend the annual MET gala.

Reid’s criticism follows Minaj’s statement to her 22 million followers on Twitter where she explains that she pulled out of appearing at the annual MET gala because they required that attendees be vaccinated.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj also claims that the vaccine had a deleterious effect on her cousin in Trinidad which caused her to be suspicious of getting inoculated.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Reid got wind of Minaj’s words and used her daily show, “Reid Out,” to verbally lash the superstar rapper and mother.

“You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers,” Reid said during her soliloquy. “I have 2 million followers … you have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives … my God, sister, you could do better than that.”

Later, on Twitter, Reid followed up and added these stinging words:

.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives… As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper did say during her Twitter exchange with fans that she will probably have to get vaccinated in order to go on tour later. She added that she is taking her time to do her research on the available vaccines and their impact. However, she indicated to fans that she was also incensed at Reid’s criticisms of her alleged anti-vax stance and blasted the television host, employing the derisive “uncle tomiana” characterization in the process.

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Minaj also added this parting shot for Reid:

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Check out a report on the entire contentious exchange between Minaj and Reid below.