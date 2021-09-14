The cast of “BMF,” which tells the story of the criminal network built by the Black Mafia Family, gives rolling out a sneak peek into Starz’s latest signature series.

Inspired by the true story of Detroit brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), “BMF” explores their rise to power in multiple states. Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) serves as executive producer along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“BMF” premieres on Starz on Sept. 26.