Diddy torched Jermaine Dupri for challenging him to a Verzuz battle

Jermaine Dupri got stomped on by fellow music mogul Diddy when the Atlanta hitmaker demanded that they face-off in a Verzuz battle.

Dupri, who is also known as JD, threw down the gauntlet at the feet of Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The man who brought us the likes of Bow Wow, Da Brat, Xscape and 112 got inspired when he took in the Verzuz event between Ja Rule and Fat Joe at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Dupri poked his chest all the way out and declared publicly that Diddy would need a series of workouts before facing him.

Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me pic.twitter.com/dZhl9x36ix — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) September 15, 2021

Diddy swiped right back and deflated JD’s chest. Diddy managed to clown Dupri hard three times in a single post. One, Diddy let JD know that he is not worthy to even get in the musical ring with him.

Diddy also said that JD is just too small to tussle with him — and that he doesn’t have enough club bangers to be on his level. Diddy then went on to name someone else who is worthy of his attention.

Ouch!

It is doubtful Dr. Dre will participate in a Verzuz battle after what happened during the troubled Verzuz between Teddy Riley and Babyface in 2020. There was a comedy of technical difficulties that forced the two titans to postpone their set.

“When Dr. Dre wasn’t feeling the sound from Teddy Riley and Babyface, that hurt our heart. Oh my God,” Swizz Beatz told The Breakfast Club. “He was supposed to come at the end and announce that he was gon’ do Verzuz that night … He was like, ‘Man, I can’t be a part of nothing that sounds like that. My legacy is quality.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we just lost Dre.’”