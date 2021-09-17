Doja Cat explains why she’s not feeling collaborations with random artists

Doja Cat has vowed to be more “choosy” about her collaborations.

The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker has recently teamed up with the likes of Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and SZA, but she admitted there are too many “collabs and remixes” being released for the sake of it.

She told “Extra”: “I’ve been trying to be more careful about who I am collaborating with. And not to say that the people on my album … they are incredible. They are like the perfect features on my album. But I do want to be more choosy about what I am doing because I feel like a lot of features are coming out and it feels like people are just getting on each other’s songs for the sake of having them on each other’s songs. And I wanna be really careful about that. Sometimes it’s too much collabs and remixes, and things like that.”

Doja’s stance on collaborations comes after Nicki Minaj claimed she turned down a feature on “Get Into it (Yuh).”

The “Super Bass” hitmaker insisted she didn’t feel she “could bring anything” to the song, while she claimed she wasn’t in direct contact with the 25-year-old star about the track like she was for her feature on the remix of BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money.”

In a conversation on Twitter Spaces, she said: “It’s just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation … If it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different.”

The 38-year-old rapper insisted she wasn’t a fan of the song and had asked Doja’s team to send her another track for her consideration, but she didn’t hear back.

She added: “But I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it. So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

Nicki is, however, referenced on the track, as the line “Got that big rocket launcher,” is from her 2010 song.

The pair previously teamed up on a remix of mega-hit “Say So.”